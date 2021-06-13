Shimla: All India Congress Committee (AICC), Secretary Raghubir Singh Bali on Sunday hit out at BJP led State and Union government and said BJP led governments have proven to be a failure and have been exposed by the conditions that have arisen during the ongoing pandemic.

Bali has also advised the government to start planning ahead for the third wave and post-Covid recovery phase.

He said this while interacting with media after his meeting newly appointed co-incharge of Himachal Pradesh Congress and secretary, AICC Sanjay Dutt.

He said that inefficiency of the ruling government can be known from the fact that Himachal is among the states with highest positivity rate.”

“Not only this, the government has failed to check growing unemployment and inflation,” said Bali.

“Children are going to be most affected by the third wave and an advanced planning is needed to deal with it” he said.

“Also, the government should chalk out a plan to provide employment to those who have returned to their homes,” he added.

He also highlighted the importance migrant labourers for economic recovery and asked the government to facilitate the return of migrant labourers.

Answering a question on why the pandemic has worsened, he said, “There was no efficient planning from both centre and state governments.

“There are irregularities in capping of Covid vaccine prices. Some private hospitals are selling at ₹1200 while at others at ₹1400. The capped price is ₹1410. Such irregularities are numerous” he said.

“People are fed up of this government and fed up of witnessing dead bodies floating in holy river Ganga,” said Bali.