A 27-year-old man from Shimla, Arsh Guleria, died while trekking near Nagdal, close to Triund in Kangra district. The incident happened on Janmashtami when Guleria and his friends went to Nagdal for a trek. As per information, during the trek, Guleria suddenly started having trouble breathing, which led to his death.

The police were informed about the situation through a message from someone in the group. The message reported Guleria’s deteriorating condition and death. In response, the McLeodganj Police and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) quickly launched a rescue operation to retrieve the body. However, poor signal reception in the area made it difficult for the authorities to find the exact location of the incident.

SHO McLeodganj, Yadesh Thakur, said that Kangra Police received the distress message on Tuesday morning, which led to immediate action. Despite the communication challenges, a team of SDRF and police personnel was sent to the site. The team reached near Triund, and they are working to bring Guleria’s body to Dharamshala by Wednesday.

ASP Kangra, Bir Bahadur, stated that the operation to retrieve the body is ongoing. The incident has saddened many and serves as a reminder of the risks involved in high-altitude treks.