Shimla – Leader of the Opposition Jairam Thakur has accused the Sukhu government of betraying the trust of the people, describing its actions as “entirely anti-people.” Thakur asserted that the government has not only failed to fulfil its electoral promises but has also endangered the livelihoods of millions through reckless policies.

Thakur expressed deep concern over the unprecedented pace at which the Sukhu administration is accumulating debt, stating, “In just one and a half years, this government has borrowed nearly ₹30,000 crores, which is almost half of the total loans taken in Himachal’s entire history. If this unsustainable borrowing continues for five years, the consequences for our state’s economy could be dire.”

Despite the massive loans, Thakur alleged that the government has systematically stripped essential services from the public. “Pensions like Sahara have been discontinued, Himcare’s healthcare benefits are no longer available, and subsidies on electricity and water have been withdrawn. Basic infrastructure projects like roads, bridges, hospitals, and schools are at a standstill. Even routine maintenance, such as clearing road debris, is being ignored. The question arises—where is this borrowed money going?” he asked.

Thakur described the Sukhu government’s tenure as “the most disappointing period in the state’s history,” claiming that Himachal Pradesh has regressed rather than progressed under its leadership. He emphasized that not a single significant development project has been initiated during this period.

Thakur also accused the government of “deceiving the people of the state,” arguing that it has failed to deliver on the guarantees that brought it to power. “Rather than pursuing meaningful reforms, this government has opted to cut essential services in a misguided attempt to boost revenue. This approach is not only shortsighted but also disgraceful,” Thakur remarked.

“Is the state no longer responsible for its most vulnerable citizens?” he continued. “If the government genuinely wants to increase revenue, it should begin by reducing its own excesses, not by depriving the sick of their right to treatment or cutting pensions for the physically disabled.”

Thakur advised the Sukhu government to reconsider its priorities and place the welfare of Himachal Pradesh’s people above all else. “Those in power should be working to serve the people, not to further the interests of a select few,” he stated firmly.