Una – Kutlehar MLA Vivek Sharma was reportedly attacked by unidentified assailants in Una district while returning from Jalandhar, Punjab. The incident occurred after the MLA’s car had crossed Hoshiarpur city when two individuals on a bike chased the vehicle and struck its rear glass with a rod, shattering it.

According to MLA Vivek Sharma, the attack happened late in the evening, and he immediately lodged a complaint with the Hoshiarpur police. Despite the efforts of the MLA’s driver to pursue the attackers, the bike-riding miscreants managed to evade capture.

The Hoshiarpur police have registered a case and initiated an investigation to track down the culprits. MLA Vivek Sharma stated that while the car sustained some damage, no injuries were reported.

In recent days, Khalistani terrorists issued a threat to Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, warning him not to hoist the national flag on August 15. Gagret MLA Rakesh Kalia has received threatening messages. Authorities are exploring all angles, and any possible link between this attack and the recent threats cannot be ruled out at this stage.