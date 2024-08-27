Shimla – The Directorate of Elementary Education, Himachal Pradesh, has announced the results for the batchwise recruitment of Junior Basic Training (JBT) teachers, releasing a list of 1122 selected candidates. The recruitment process was conducted in November 2023, where candidates were selected on a contract basis through counseling, considering their merit and district preferences.

Out of the 1161 posts advertised by the department on October 11, 2023, ten posts—comprising two for OBC WFF and eight for SC WFF—remained unfilled due to the unavailability of suitable candidates. Additionally, the results for 29 posts have been reserved following orders from the Hon’ble High Court in relation to CWP No. 9043 of 2023 and CWP Nos. 9032 and 9035 of 2023. These reserved posts include 13 in the unreserved category, six in EWS, six in SC, one in SC BPL, two in OBC, and one in ST.

The appointment orders for the selected candidates will be issued separately by the respective Deputy Directors of Elementary Education. The Directorate has noted that while every effort has been made to ensure accuracy in the result preparation, there may still be inadvertent or technical errors. The Director of Elementary Education reserves the right to make corrections as necessary.

Selected candidates are advised to contact the office of the Deputy Director of Elementary Education in their respective districts for appointment orders and further information.