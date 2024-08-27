Shimla – The Food Civil Supplies Department of Himachal Pradesh has announced the minimum support price (MSP) for paddy at Rs 2320 per quintal for the upcoming procurement season.

The government has identified 11 mandis across four districts—Kangra, Una, Solan, and Sirmaur—where the paddy procurement will take place. These mandis include Anaj Mandi Fatehpur, Riali, Milwa, Nagarota Bagwan, Dhaula Kuan, Paonta Sahib, Market Yard Nalagarh, Baddi Industry Shed Malpur, Tahliwal, Rampur and Market Yard Takarla.

The procurement process is scheduled to start from October 10 to December 31, giving farmers ample time to sell their produce at the fixed MSP. To facilitate a smooth and transparent process, the state government has launched an online registration portal for farmers, which will be accessible starting September 10. Farmers are required to register through this portal to participate in the procurement process.

To provide prompt financial support, the department has ensured that payments for paddy purchases will be made directly into the farmers’ bank accounts within 48 hours of the transaction. This quick payment system is designed to help farmers manage their finances more effectively during the crucial harvest period.