Shimla: The Directorate of Elementary Education has issued a clarification stating that B.Ed degree holders will also be considered eligible for batch-wise recruitment of JBT (Junior Basic Teacher) in Himachal Pradesh.

The counselling process for batch-wise recruitment of 492 posts of JBT has recently been completed in all districts, and the results are expected to be released soon. Some district deputy directors sought clarification on the selection criteria, leading to the directorate’s clarification that B.Ed degree holders will also be considered eligible for JBT recruitment if they have 50% marks in graduation.

While a notification issued by the NCTE in 2018 stated that B.Ed degree holders would be eligible for JBT posts, they would be required to complete a 6-month bridge course within two years of appointment.