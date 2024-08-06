New Delhi — In a notable move to protect and maintain India’s ancient heritage, Rajya Sabha MP Indu Goswami has called for an amendment to the rules governing the Member of Parliament (MP) funds. Speaking under a special mention in Parliament today, Goswami highlighted the need to allow the use of MP funds for the conservation and maintenance of 1,076 ancient temples protected by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

Goswami pointed out that under the existing rules, MP funds cannot be used on projects related to religious faith. However, these rules do permit the use of funds for the conservation and protection of heritage and archaeological monuments and buildings. This discrepancy, she argued, hampers the preservation efforts of numerous historic temples that hold significant cultural and spiritual value.

National Heritage and Cultural Significance

“There are 3,679 ASI sites across the country, of which 1,076 temples have been preserved as national heritage under the Archaeological Survey of India,” Goswami stated. Emphasizing the rich cultural tapestry of India, she added, “India, with a history of thousands of years, is spreading the message of yoga, philosophy, spirituality, and culture all over the world. The new generation is increasingly aware of the importance of connecting with its roots. In the fields of culture and spirituality, the country is not only building modern infrastructure but also reviving ancient glory.”

Specific Appeal for Himachal Pradesh Temples

Goswami made a particular mention of the temples in Devbhoomi Himachal Pradesh, known for their Nagar style of architecture, which are under the jurisdiction of the Archaeological Department. She highlighted the historical significance of the Shiv temple in her hometown Baijnath, a revered site for Shiv devotees worldwide. The temple attracts lakhs of devotees annually, making its conservation a matter of both cultural and spiritual importance.

Addressing Minister Rao Indrajit Singh, Goswami urged the government to amend the MP fund rules to include ASI sites under its purview. “If this rule is amended, MPs will also get permission to allocate funds from their MP funds for the conservation and maintenance of these temples,” she said, underscoring the importance of preserving India’s great heritage.

This proposed amendment, if enacted, would mark a significant step towards ensuring the protection and maintenance of India’s ancient temples, safeguarding them for future generations while fostering a deeper connection to the country’s rich historical and cultural legacy.