Shimla – The Himachal Pradesh Transport Department is set to revolutionize the ticketing process for bus passengers by enabling conductors to issue tickets directly from their mobile phones. The department has begun working on a new scheme that aims to simplify and modernize the ticketing system, benefiting both government and private bus operators.

In this new system, a mobile device will be connected to a small, portable printer. Once the conductor selects the desired station, the ticket will be instantly generated and printed. This compact printer can easily fit into a small bag, making it as convenient as existing e-ticketing methods.

Passengers will also benefit from the introduction of this technology, as it will allow them to pay their fares using card swipes and QR codes, offering a seamless and cashless transaction experience. The cost of implementing this system is projected to be around ₹1,500 per bus, significantly lower than the ₹25,000 to ₹30,000 required for traditional e-ticketing machines.

The Transport Department has already partnered with a private company, which has provided an initial presentation of the software. This software, which can be easily downloaded onto mobile devices, will include details of all bus stations, distances, and fare structures. The affordability and convenience of this system are expected to make it popular among private bus operators, who have previously found the cost of e-ticketing machines prohibitive.

If successful, this initiative could provide a cost-effective alternative for private bus operators while enhancing passenger travel experience across the state. However, it remains undecided whether this mobile ticketing option will also be extended to government-run Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) buses.

The Transport Department’s proactive approach in embracing technology could significantly shift the public transportation system in Himachal Pradesh, offering a modern, efficient, and user-friendly solution for operators and passengers.