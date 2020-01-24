Another research scholar Dr Reena Kumari also selected for the event

Nauni/Solan: Sachin Mittal, a post-graduate in Food Technology from Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni is among the 100 meritorious students from across the country who will witness the grand Republic Day Parade 2020 from the Prime Minister’s Box at Rajpath, New Delhi.

Dr Reena Kumari, a Senior Research Fellow in the Department of Vegetable Science at the University, has also been selected for the event. Gold Medallist in PhD programme, Dr Reena has published eight research papers, one book chapter, review paper and popular article. Dr Reena has also qualified JRF and SRF.

They are among the 100 meritorious students selected from across the country by the Union Ministry of Human Resource and Development (MHRD), Government of India to witness the event. The travel and lodging expenses are being borne by the MHRD.

Sachin belongs to Ridmalsar in Sri Ganganagar district of Rajasthan. He cleared ICAR-JRF exam with AIR 14th rank. He completed his M Sc Food Technology from UHF’s Department of Food Science and Technology. Sachin has worked on the ‘Evaluation of ripe pumpkin flours and its utilization in bakery products’. Presently, he is working as Senior Research Fellow (SRF) at the Transfer of Technology Division, ICAR- Central Institute of Post-Harvest Engineering and Technology, Ludhiana, Punjab under the Farmer FIRST Project.