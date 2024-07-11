Shimla – The Accountant General (Fund) of Himachal Pradesh announced today that the Annual General Provident Fund (GPF) Account Statements for the financial year 2023-24 have been successfully uploaded to the Himachal Pradesh State Government’s official website.

In a statement, the spokesperson from the Accountant General’s office informed that the GPF statements are now accessible to the Drawing & Disbursing Officers (DDOs) across the state for distribution to the government employees under their charge.

To facilitate easy access, DDOs have been instructed to download the GPF statements in bulk by visiting the State Government Website, selecting the Himkosh link, and then navigating to the GPF Statement section. Once on the Principal Accountant General’s website, DDOs should click on the ‘information for DDOs’ link, fill in the required details such as treasury code, DDO code, and password, and then log in. After logging in, they can download the employees’ annual GPF statements.

For any DDOs who do not have a password, assistance is available via the contact numbers 0177-2600279 or 0177-2650133. Additionally, for security purposes, DDOs are advised to change their passwords, an option available on the same webpage.

Subscribers are encouraged to obtain their GPF account statements from their respective DDOs and review them carefully for accuracy. Any discrepancies should be promptly reported to the office of the Principal Accountant General (A&E) Himachal Pradesh, Shimla. Reports can be submitted online via the complaint/suggestion box, through email at agaehimachalpradesh@cag.gov.in, or by traditional correspondence.

Subscribers are also reminded to send particulars of any missing credits or debits to the Principal Accountant General (A&E), Himachal Pradesh, Shimla, duly certified by their DDOs, within three months from the receipt of the GPF statement.