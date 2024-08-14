Shimla – The Himachal Pradesh government has initiated a significant push to enhance its tourism sector by inviting tenders for 11 major projects totalling ₹696.47 crore. Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced this development during a meeting of the Tourism Department, emphasizing the projects’ role in bolstering the state’s tourism infrastructure and attracting more visitors.

“Tourism is a key sector for our economy, supporting the livelihood of thousands of families directly or indirectly,” the Chief Minister stated. “It is essential to enhance the overall tourism experience in the state and create new infrastructure.” As of July 2024, the number of tourists visiting Himachal Pradesh has seen a significant increase, reaching 1.13 crore, further underscoring the state’s growing appeal as a prime tourist destination.

The projects include a range of initiatives aimed at improving tourism facilities across the state:

Convention Centre at Dharamshala : With an outlay of ₹161.91 crore, this project aims to position Dharamshala as a key destination for national and international conferences.

Beautification of Palampur and Nagrota Bagwan : These towns will undergo significant enhancements at a cost of ₹95.50 crore.

Wellness Centre at Nadaun : To be constructed with an outlay of ₹91.42 crore, this centre will cater to the growing demand for wellness tourism.

Tourist Facilities at Baba Balaknath Deothsidh : Located in Hamirpur district, this project is estimated at ₹65.32 crore.

Rafting Complex at Nadaun : A new adventure sports hub with a budget of ₹64 crore.

Wellness Centre at Banuti, Shimla : This facility, costing ₹58.37 crore, will further boost Shimla's appeal as a wellness destination.

Wellness Centre at Manali : Budgeted at ₹45.25 crore, it will enhance Manali's standing as a wellness retreat.

Ice Skating and Roller Skating Rinks at Dharamshala : A dual-purpose rink is planned with a cost of ₹39.51 crore.

Ice Skating and Roller Skating Rinks at Shimla : Another dual-purpose facility to be developed at a cost of ₹34.85 crore.

Wellness Centre at Kullu : This centre, with an outlay of ₹27.76 crore, will add to Kullu's tourism offerings.

Restoration of Naggar Castle in Kullu: A heritage project estimated at ₹11.57 crore.

Chief Minister Sukhu directed the concerned officers to expedite the implementation of these projects, ensuring their completion within the stipulated timeframes.

The state government has declared Kangra district as the “Tourism Capital” of Himachal Pradesh, with plans to develop the Pong Dam into an internationally renowned bird-watching destination and a national center for excellence in water sports. The expansion of Kangra Airport is also underway, aimed at attracting high-end tourists to the region.