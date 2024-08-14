Kangra – The long-awaited Finna Singh irrigation project in Nurpur, Kangra district, is set to advance significantly following the Central Government’s approval of the final funding. The project, which has been in the works for over a decade, is now poised to receive a crucial boost with the allocation of ₹737 crore.

The announcement follows recent discussions between Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri and Union Water Power Minister CR Patil. Agnihotri underscored the importance of the project, leading to the Central Government’s decision to release the remaining funds needed to complete the initiative.

The Finna Singh irrigation project, which began in 2011, has seen substantial progress despite financial challenges. The state government has already invested ₹300 crore into the project. The Central Government’s approval now provides the remaining funds, which will enable the completion of the project and address the long-standing budgetary issues that have delayed its progress.

Initially estimated to cost ₹204 crore, the project’s budget has escalated to ₹737 crore due to various delays and extensions. About 50% of the work has been completed so far. The project has been a point of contention between BJP and Congress leaders, with multiple discussions in the state Assembly highlighting its significance.

Upon completion, the Finna Singh irrigation project is expected to bring transformative changes to agriculture in Nurpur. The project will facilitate the cultivation of 5,000 hectares of land, providing a reliable irrigation system for farmers who have previously depended on rainfall. Additionally, the project includes the construction of a dam, which is 35% complete and is projected to generate 1.88 megawatts of electricity.

Critical infrastructure such as the diversion weir, link canal, tunnel, and main canal is nearing completion, which will channel additional water into the dam and enhance its functionality.

The successful advancement of the Finna Singh irrigation project promises to deliver significant benefits to the local farming community and boost the region’s agricultural productivity. The project is anticipated to alleviate the financial strain on farmers and contribute positively to the local economy, marking a significant achievement for the state and Central governments.