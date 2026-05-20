Shimla: Himachal Pradesh has achieved a significant milestone in the field of school education by securing the 6th position in the country as per the Performance Grading Index (PGI) 2.0 report released by the Ministry of Education, Government of India.

The state has registered a remarkable jump of seven places, improving from the 13th position to the 6th rank nationally. Among the States category, Himachal Pradesh has secured the 3rd position and has been placed in the prestigious ‘Prachesta-2’ category.

Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has congratulated the teachers, officers, employees of the Education Department, and students on this outstanding achievement. He described the success as a matter of great pride for the entire state and the result of collective hard work and dedication.

CM Sukhu stated that this improvement reflects the state government’s strong commitment towards quality education. He said the present Congress government has focused on meaningful reforms in the education sector, with special emphasis on enhancing the quality of teaching and learning rather than merely increasing the number of schools.

He further informed that the government is giving priority to filling vacant teaching posts so that students do not suffer due to a shortage of teachers. As many as 156 government schools have also been affiliated with the CBSE curriculum, offering Arts, Science, and Commerce streams to strengthen higher education opportunities in the state.