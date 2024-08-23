Shimla – In a move aimed at reducing congestion and improving efficiency, the Himachal Pradesh Secretariat has implemented new rules for those seeking to meet ministers, Chief Parliamentary Secretaries (CPS), and other key officials. Under the newly introduced system, individuals must now obtain prior approval via email before being granted entry to the offices of these officials.

Effective immediately, the revised protocol requires that anyone wishing to meet with ministers or CPS must first have their visit approved by the relevant office. The process begins with a call from the reception to the branch of the concerned minister or CPS. If the meeting is considered necessary, an email will be sent from the minister’s or CPS’s office to the reception, authorizing the issuance of an entry pass. This new arrangement will be in place from 10 am to 1 pm daily. After 2 pm, passes will be issued as per the previous system without the need for prior email approval.

The Secretariat Administration Department introduced these changes in response to growing concerns about unnecessary visitors disrupting the workflow in the secretariat. It was observed that some individuals were frequently visiting the secretariat without any essential purpose, leading to overcrowded corridors and offices, particularly those of ministers and CPS. The new rules aim to streamline the process, ensuring that only those with a legitimate reason to meet officials are allowed entry.

Departmental officials have highlighted that there were frequent instances where people gathered outside ministers’ or CPS’s offices even when these officials were not present, simply because they had obtained a pass. The new system is designed to prevent such situations by requiring approval before a pass is issued.

Moreover, entry to meet the Chief Minister’s advisors and Officers on Special Duty (OSD) will also be regulated under this new system.