Shimla – In a high-stakes legal battle, Himachal Pradesh is determined to reclaim its rights over the 110-MW Shanan Hydel Project, located in Jogindernagar, Mandi district. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, in a meeting with senior state government officials, emphasized the importance of presenting a strong case before the Supreme Court to ensure the project’s benefits are directed to the people of Himachal Pradesh.

“The present state government will fight vigorously to get back the rights of Himachal Pradesh so that the people of the state can benefit from this project,” declared CM Sukhu. He provided historical context, noting that the Shanan Hydroelectric Project, built during the British era, was leased to the Punjab Government for 99 years in 1925. This lease agreement was signed between Raja Joginder Bahadur, the then-ruler of Mandi, and the Chief Engineer of Punjab. The lease period officially ended on March 2, 2024.

Asserting the state’s rightful claim, CM Sukhu stated, “Since the project lies within the territory of Himachal Pradesh, it must be handed over to the Himachal Pradesh Government without delay.” He stressed the state government’s commitment to redirecting the project’s benefits to the people of Himachal Pradesh, emphasizing that the administration is preparing a strong case to reclaim the project.

With its century-long historical roots, the Shanan Hydel Project is a critical asset for Himachal Pradesh. Successfully reclaiming it promises substantial benefits, aligning with the state government’s broader vision of self-reliance and sustainable development.