Shimla — In a significant move aimed at alleviating the burden of cancer treatment, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced today that the Himachal Pradesh government will provide free treatment and medicines to cancer patients. This initiative includes 42 essential medicines, now added to the state’s essential medicine list, which will be available at no cost in government hospitals.

During the first meeting of the State Advisory Board on Cancer and Palliative Care Program, the Chief Minister emphasized the urgency of addressing the high incidence of cancer in Himachal Pradesh, which ranks second in the country for cancer cases. “This revolutionary decision has been taken to provide relief to cancer patients,” stated Chief Minister Sukhu. “This facility will be provided in various government hospitals.”

One of the notable inclusions in the free medicine list is the Trastuzumab vaccine, a critical component in breast cancer treatment. With each vaccine costing approximately Rs. 40,000 and a patient requiring 18 doses annually, the state will spend about Rs. 7 lakh per patient to provide this life-saving medication.

Additionally, the government has approved a substantial budget of Rs. 300 crore to enhance cancer treatment infrastructure. This includes Rs. 75 crore for the development of the Center of Excellence in Cancer Care in Hamirpur, Rs. 75 crore for establishing a bone marrow transplant facility in Chamiyana, Shimla, and Rs. 150 crore for acquiring advanced cancer treatment equipment for the Hamirpur center.

To expand access to cancer care, the state government is setting up cancer day care centers across Himachal Pradesh in a phased manner. Thirteen centers have been established in the first phase, with plans to open 27 more in high-load civil hospitals and community health centers in the second phase, and 28 additional centers in the third phase. These centers will also include palliative care units to provide comprehensive support to patients.

Chief Minister Sukhu highlighted the adoption of world-class technology in the Cancer Care Centre of Excellence in Hamirpur, including a special department of nuclear medicine equipped with a large-capacity nuclear lab and cyclotron. Furthermore, bone marrow transplantation services will be initiated at the Atal Institute Of Medical Super-Specialities in Chamiyana, Shimla.

A population-based cancer registry will also be launched to study cancer cases and trends within the state, starting with a pilot project in one district for cancer screening.

The Chief Minister reiterated the government’s commitment to public welfare and improving healthcare facilities, underscoring that providing better health facilities is a top priority for the state administration. This comprehensive initiative aims to significantly enhance cancer care and support for patients in Himachal Pradesh.