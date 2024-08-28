Shimla – Renuka Thakur from Himachal Pradesh has been selected to represent India in the upcoming Women’s T20 Cricket World Cup. Renuka, who is from Rohru in Shimla district, secured her place in the national squad due to her consistent performances in recent matches. She has been a key player for Team India over the past few years.

Tanuja Kanwar, also from Shimla district, has been named as one of the travelling reserves for the tournament. Tanuja, who lives in Theog, will be on standby to replace any main squad player in case of injury. Tanuja made her international T20 debut in the Asia Cup last July, where she received her debut cap from Renuka Thakur.

The Indian team will be led by Harmanpreet Kaur, with Smriti Mandhana as the vice-captain. Renuka Singh will play a crucial role in the fast-bowling unit, supported by Pooja Vastrakar. The spin department will include Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, and Shreyanka Patil.

India’s Squad for Women’s T20 World Cup

Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Smriti Mandhana (vice-captain), Yastika Bhatia* (wk), Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh, D Hemalatha, Asha Sobhana, Radha Yadav, Shreyanka Patil*, Sajeevan Sajana Traveling Reserves: Tanuja Kanwar, Uma Chetry, Saima Thakor

Tanuja Kanwar, Uma Chetry, Saima Thakor Non-traveling Reserves: Raghvi Bist, Priya Mishra

(Subject to fitness)

India is in Group A, along with Australia, New Zealand, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka. The tournament, originally planned for Bangladesh, was moved to the United Arab Emirates due to political unrest in Bangladesh. The World Cup will start on October 3 in Sharjah, with the final scheduled for October 20 in Dubai. India will play their first match against New Zealand on October 4 in Dubai, followed by a match against Pakistan on October 6.