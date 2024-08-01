Kullu – Following a severe cloudburst in the Kullu district, continuous rainfall has caused a sudden and significant rise in the water levels of all rivers and drains in the area. The Kullu police have issued an urgent advisory, warning residents to stay away from rivers and drains. In case of emergencies, the public can contact the district police control room at 8219681600.

The Malana One and Malana Two power projects have sustained extensive damage due to the deluge. The Parvati River’s water level has risen to dangerous heights, leading to evacuations in riverbank areas such as Jiya and Bhuntar. Similarly, residents along the Beas and Tirthan rivers have been advised to relocate to safer locations due to the increasing water levels.

In the Nirmand area of Kullu, the situation is dire. Approximately 8-10 houses in Bagipul have been washed away, including critical structures such as the Patwar Khana, hotels, and shops. Tragically, seven to ten people are currently missing, with one family accounting for seven of those individuals. The bus stand in Bagipul has been destroyed, and 15 vehicles have been swept away by the floods.

Rescue operations, led by the Tehsildar, are in full swing despite many bridges and roads being closed. The authorities are working tirelessly to reach and assist affected residents, although the challenging weather conditions and infrastructural damage are hampering efforts.

Residents are urged to remain vigilant and follow official instructions to ensure their safety during this critical time. The district administration is closely monitoring the situation and will provide further updates as they become available.