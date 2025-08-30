Filmmakers from 43 Countries and 23 Indian States to Gather in Shimla for IFFS

Shimla: The 11th International Film Festival of Shimla (IFFS) is set to turn the city into a hub of world cinema from September 5 to 7, featuring 163 films across five venues. The festival will open with the Persian film Electron, directed by Mehran Ranjbar from Iran, marking the beginning of a three-day celebration of global storytelling.

This edition of the festival has drawn record-breaking participation, with filmmakers from 43 countries and 23 Indian states showcasing their work. Renowned producer-writer Chander Prakash Dwivedi and acclaimed actor Chhaya Kadam will attend as special guests, adding star appeal to the cultural event.

Three screens at the historic Gaiety Theatre will host the main screenings. In a unique move to make cinema inclusive, special screenings are planned at Himachal Pradesh University, Summerhill, for students, as well as at Model Central Jails in Kanda (Shimla) and Nahan (Sirmaur) and at the Juvenile Home in Shimla. A dedicated ‘Bachpan’ category will feature films for school children, including specially-abled students from Dhali.

The international lineup includes films from China, Spain, Netherlands, Italy, Russia, South Korea, USA, Mexico, UK, Canada, Iran, Australia, Lebanon, and Venezuela, among others. On the national front, filmmakers from Maharashtra, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, and several other states will showcase their work.

The festival will host competitions in International, National, and State categories, along with workshops and seminars by industry experts, film critics, and faculty from film institutes. Around 60 independent directors whose films are part of the festival will be present to interact with audiences.

Organised by Himalayan Velocity in collaboration with the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting and the Department of Language & Culture, Government of Himachal Pradesh, the festival has grown into a major cultural event. Festival Director Pushp Raj Thakur said that this edition aims to make cinema accessible to all sections of society by including screenings in educational institutions and correctional facilities.