Shimla – BJP state president Dr. Rajiv Bindal has accused the Congress-led government in Himachal Pradesh of planning to hand over 115 acres of land belonging to Chaudhary Sarwan Kumar Himachal Pradesh Agriculture University Palampur to private companies for real estate ventures. Dr. Bindal claimed that the Congress government, under Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, is making decisions that could jeopardize the future of the state’s educational and agricultural institutions.

Dr. Bindal highlighted that this is not the first time the Congress government has targeted major institutions in Himachal Pradesh. “The Congress government began by closing the Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission, an essential body that provided jobs to thousands of youth. Following that, they shut down 1,100 institutions across the state, including 800 schools. Now, they are putting Sarwan Kumar Agricultural University at risk by considering handing over its land to private companies,” Dr. Bindal said.

The BJP leader expressed deep concern over the government’s alleged plans to convert the university’s land, which has been instrumental in producing agricultural experts for the country, into a site for real estate development. “This decision is not in the best interest of Himachal Pradesh. The BJP will vehemently oppose any such move, both on the streets and in the Vidhan Sabha,” he asserted.

Dr. Bindal also criticized the Congress government for allegedly planning to privatize the Atal Adarsh Vidyalaya buildings, which were constructed on government land with public funds. “This is a mockery of the interests of Himachal Pradesh and is completely condemnable,” he added.

The BJP has vowed to resist any attempts by the Congress government to privatize public assets, particularly those that serve crucial educational and agricultural functions. Dr. Bindal emphasized that the party will continue to fight against decisions that they believe are detrimental to the state’s future and well-being.