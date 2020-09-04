805 questions, 11 notices received, Speaker seeks cooperation of all parties

Shimla: Himachal Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur today visited H.P. Vidhan Sabha Secretariat to review the arrangements made for ensuing Monsoon Session of H.P. Vidhan Sabha in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

The Vidhan Session is being held from 7th September to 18th September, 2020.

The Chief Minister issued directions to make fool proof arrangements for safe and smooth conduction of the session.

Speaker, H.P. Vidhan Sabha Vipin Singh Parmar, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Bhardwaj, Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Sarveen Chaudhary, Chief Secretary Anil Khachi were also present on the occasion.

Earlier, yesterday, speaker hold an all-party meeting was held in the Vidhan Sabha. Suresh Bhardwaj, Leader of Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri, CPM legislator Rakesh Singha and Independent MLA Hoshiyar Singh attended the meeting.

Vidhan Sabha Speaker Vipin Parmar elaborated details of the arrangements to ensure safety of legislators and others who will be part of the session.

Parmar hoped that members of the house would make the most of the 10-day session. Demanding cooperation of all the parties, speaker hoped that the members will make optimum use of the assembly time in raising important issues.

In this 10-day session, 805 questions, including 577 starred and 228 unstarred, have been received. Speaker added that so far 11 notices have been received for discussion under rule 101, 130 and 62.