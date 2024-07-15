Photo: Shalu Sharma

Shimla – The Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh on July 17 and 18, as monsoon rains are expected to persist in many parts of the state until July 21.

According to the Meteorological Department, the districts under the yellow alert include Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Chamba, Kangra, Shimla, Solan, and Sirmaur. However, Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti districts are not under any alert, indicating that they might experience milder weather conditions.

In the past 24 hours, several regions in Himachal Pradesh have recorded rainfall. Mandi received 16.6 mm of rain, Renukaji 15.2 mm, Karsog 8.1 mm, Gohar 7.0 mm, Solan 4.4 mm, Kufri 4.0 mm, and Nahan 1.2 mm. Despite these figures, Shimla has been relatively dry, with only light sunshine and no rain over the last five days, leading to a need for more rainfall in the area.

The monsoon season is crucial for the region, supporting agriculture and replenishing water sources. However, heavy rains can also lead to landslides, flooding, and disruption of daily life.