Mandi: BJP MLA’s, daughter-in-law from an assembly constituency in Mandi district, has allegedly levelled serious allegations of harassment by him.

According to media reports, the daughter-in-law had taken to social media accusing her father-in-law of dowry harassment.

Meanwhile, his son and husband of the complainant has refuted all allegations.

He claimed that his wife’s FaceBook account had been hacked by someone, who had conspired to bring a bad name to his family.

Appealing to ignore the post shared on FaceBook and not to take it seriously, he said that his family is united and there is no iota of truth as stated in the post.