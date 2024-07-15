Implementing New Safety Protocols: Following the rescue, no tourist vehicles will be permitted to travel from Koksar towards Kaza or from Losar towards Koksar after 4:00 pm each day

Keylong — In a remarkable display of quick response, the Lahaul-Spiti Police successfully rescued 44 tourists stranded near Kunzum Top. The group, which included 23 men, 19 women, a driver, and a guide, found themselves in distress late Sunday night when their bus and pickup vehicle got stuck in mud about 500 meters behind Kunzum Top, towards Batal.

The incident occurred around 2:30 am when the police received information about the stranded tourists. A rescue team led by Sub Inspector Pawan Kumar was immediately dispatched to the site. Braving difficult conditions, the team worked tirelessly from 2:30 am to 6:00 am to ensure the safety and well-being of all those involved.

All the rescued tourists were elderly, and their safe recovery has been lauded as a heroic effort by the local administration. This incident has prompted the district police to implement new safety measures to prevent such occurrences.

Effective immediately, no tourist vehicles will be permitted to travel from Koksar towards Kaza or from Losar towards Koksar after 4:00 pm each day. This decision aims to enhance safety and prevent tourists from getting stranded in hazardous conditions after dark.

SP Lahaul-Spiti Mayank Chaudhary emphasized that exceptions will be made only for residents, emergencies, and vehicles with prior bookings. “The safety of our tourists is of utmost importance. The successful rescue of 44 tourists near Kunzum Top highlights the commitment and readiness of our police force,” said Chaudhary.

This incident serves as a reminder of the unpredictable nature of mountainous terrain and the importance of adhering to safety guidelines while travelling.