Shimla: Dead bodies of two missing persons have been found from a deep gorge in Sidhpur, district Shimla.

The deceased have been identified as Monika (26), resident of Jarla in Tikkar Tehsil, district Shimla and Ankush Sharma (28), resident of Mohali, Punjab.

According to the reports, on August 28, Monika had informed her sister that she is coming to Jarla from Shimla with her boss Ankush in his car. However, they did not reach thereafter her family informed Ankush’s family.

The families filed missing reports and police started to search for the missing persons. On Tuesday night, police found that the car that they were travelling in had plunged into a deep gorge near Sidhpur. Police also found the dead bodies from the car and shifted them to a nearby hospital. Post-mortem of the deceased have been conducted and their bodies have been handed over to their relatives for cremation.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Rampur Bushahr Chander Shekhar Kaith confirmed the report and said the police is conducting the investigation. He said that the accident occurred due to rash and negligent driving.