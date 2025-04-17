Shimla – A Holi party reportedly hosted by Himachal Pradesh Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena has sparked a controversy after it emerged that the Rs 1.22 lakh bill for the event was sent to the state government for payment. The celebration, attended by around 75 IAS officers and their families, was held at the government guest house “Holiday Home” in Shimla following Saxena’s service extension.

A copy of the bill, reportedly issued by the Holiday Home, has been making the rounds on social media, triggering sharp criticism and raising serious concerns over the misuse of public funds. Citizens and opposition leaders alike are questioning whether such expenditures, drawn from the government’s account, are justified — especially at a time when the state is grappling with a financial crisis.

The bill, which includes lunch and snacks for officers, their spouses, children, as well as 22 drivers, has been submitted to the General Administration Department. According to documents, each plate cost approximately Rs 1,000, and the total expense including taxi charges amounted to Rs 1,22,020. The hotel management has submitted the bill to the government, and the payment process is reportedly underway.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has condemned the use of public funds for what it describes as a private celebration. Former minister and BJP leader Bikram Thakur criticized the state government, calling the move a “blatant misuse of taxpayer money.”

“When the state is already burdened with a debt of Rs 1 lakh crore, this kind of spending shows the insensitivity of the bureaucracy and the government towards the people’s hardships,” said Thakur. “This reflects a violation of administrative decorum, ethical conduct, and the Central Civil Services (Conduct) Rules of 1964.”

He alleged that such actions violate the principles of loyalty, honesty, and impartiality expected from civil servants and amount to a betrayal of public trust.

Thakur also raised concerns over the treatment of the journalist who brought this issue to light. “At a time when pressure on freedom of expression is rising in Himachal, it is essential that the journalist be protected. No indirect threats or mental pressure should be exerted,” he added.

The BJP has demanded a thorough and impartial investigation into the matter and called for disciplinary action against those found guilty of misusing government funds.

As public outrage simmers, the viral bill has intensified scrutiny over the culture of entitlement within the bureaucracy and the government’s commitment to transparency and financial accountability.