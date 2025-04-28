Himachal Pradesh, one of the first states to ban single-use plastic, is intensifying its efforts to eliminate plastic waste with stricter monitoring and enforcement measures. Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena, while presiding over the 5th meeting of the State Task Force for the elimination of Single Use Plastic (SUP) today, issued clear directives to all departments and Deputy Commissioners to step up action.

The Chief Secretary instructed that inspections be conducted every Saturday across the state to check violations under the Himachal Pradesh Non-biodegradable (Control) Act, 1995. He also ordered that District Level Task Force meetings be held regularly and action taken reports be submitted monthly to the Director, Environment, Science, Technology and Climate Change.

Prabodh Saxena emphasised that all Deputy Commissioners must register on the online portal for annual reporting under the Plastic Waste Management (Amendment) Rules, 2024. He directed them to strictly implement the new regulations notified by the State government for 2024-25, ensuring a complete ban on the use of identified single-use plastic items.

Highlighting the hazards caused by polythene, Saxena recalled that Himachal Pradesh has been a forerunner in banning the use, sale, and manufacture of polythene and plastic carry bags made from non-biodegradable materials — an achievement that has been widely appreciated across the country.

Calling for a campaign-mode approach, the Chief Secretary urged all stakeholder departments to actively sensitise the public about the dangers of single-use plastic. He also asked Deputy Commissioners to ensure that small water bottles are no longer served during government meetings as part of promoting sustainable practices.

The government’s renewed push reflects Himachal Pradesh’s commitment to environmental protection and its determination to further lead the way in plastic waste elimination.