Mandi — In a late-night rescue operation, two youths were saved from a sudden flood in the Kharkhan drain near Ganai Chowk in the Gohar subdivision of Mandi district. The incident occurred when their jeep was trapped in rapidly rising waters following heavy rainfall.

According to sources, the jeep driver had travelled from Thunag to the vegetable market at Chail Chowk with a vegetable cart. After unloading the vehicle, he went to his friend’s room to rest. However, as the rain intensified late at night, the driver decided to move the jeep to a safer location, attempting to cross the Kharkhan drain with his friend.

As they were crossing the drain, the water level surged unexpectedly, trapping the jeep in the middle of the torrent. Realizing the danger, local youths quickly mobilized and called for a JCB machine to assist in the rescue effort.

After significant effort, both the youths and the vehicle were safely extricated from the floodwaters. This incident underscores the hazards of sudden floods in the region, particularly during periods of heavy rain. Local administrations have issued warnings, advising residents to avoid attempting to cross water bodies during adverse weather conditions and to seek shelter until the water levels subside.