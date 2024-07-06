Shimla – The Electricity Board has denied allegations made by BJP MLA Sudhir Sharma regarding irregularities in its procurement process and tender allocations. Sharma had raised concerns on social media, questioning the transparency and integrity of the tender process. However, the Electricity Board has labelled these accusations as baseless and misleading.

Electricity Board Chairman Sanjay Gupta addressed the issue, asserting that Sharma’s allegations were unfounded. “The claims made by Sudhir Sharma are not correct,” Gupta stated. He clarified that the contested tender pertains to the implementation of smart grid technology in Solan, Parwanoo, Baddi, Nahan, and Paonta Sahib. This project is part of an initiative aimed at improving the power supply under an IBRD-funded project.

Gupta emphasized that the decision regarding the tender was reached after extensive discussions among the Board of Directors. “The decision regarding the tender was taken by a majority of all the members after detailed deliberation in the recently concluded Board of Directors meeting,” he explained. He further mentioned that during the meeting, the Special Secretary of Finance had raised some objections, which were addressed with detailed information, leading to the proposal being passed by a seven-to-one majority.

Regarding the financial aspects, Gupta expressed surprise at Sharma’s claim of a discrepancy in the tender amount. “Expressing surprise at the allegation of allocating a tender of Rs 175 crore for Rs 245 crore, he said that where did the amount of 100 crore come from in it,” Gupta remarked. He clarified that the value of the tender has increased by only Rs 65 crore according to the price index, making the final amount Rs 240 crore for the current financial year 2024-25.

In a pointed remark about the tender related to smart metering, Gupta noted that despite the doubling of tender prices, no questions were being raised by the Finance Department. He stressed that the tender amount of Rs 240 crore is justified and transparent, aligning with the rates set by the Himachal Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (HPRC).