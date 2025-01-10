Solan: Devansh Moudgil, a Computer Science and Engineering student at Jaypee University of Information Technology (JUIT), Solan, has qualified for the Indian team trials following his outstanding performance at the 67th National Shooting Championship in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh.

Devansh participated in the 50m Rifle 3 Position Junior Men National Championship, 50m Rifle Prone Junior Men National Championship, and the 10m Youth Men National Championship, where his exceptional skill earned him the title of Renowned Shot.

JUIT authorities and faculty members congratulated Devansh and his family for his accomplishment, expressing their best wishes for his continued success in the future.