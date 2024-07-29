Shimla – The Shimla Municipal Corporation (SMC) has initiated stringent measures against 6,000 defaulters who have failed to pay their garbage collection bills. This decisive action includes issuing notices to these defaulters, which encompass residential houses, eateries, and hotels.

Despite receiving monthly bills, these entities have not cleared their dues, prompting the SMC to take firm action. Municipal Commissioner Bhupinder Attri stated that a comprehensive list of defaulters has been prepared, and notices are currently being issued to them.

“The Municipal Corporation will cut electricity and water supply connections if the defaulters fail to deposit the outstanding bills even after receiving the notices,” Commissioner Attri warned.

The SMC is responsible for collecting garbage from approximately 60,000 households and commercial establishments, which include around 40,000 domestic and 20,000 commercial consumers. The garbage collection process involves around 500 employees who work daily to ensure the cleanliness of the town.

The garbage issue in Shimla has become a growing nuisance, exacerbated by many residents and illegal guest houses dumping trash in the forests. Areas such as the jungle below Aira Holmes and Strawberry Hills are filled with trash and empty bottles. Despite various complaints and advisories, there has been little impact on the defaulters. Garbage is also visible along the Sanjauli-IGMC road, and from Vikasnagar to New ISBT, where trash is littered in the open.

These defaulters contribute significantly to the escalating garbage problem in Shimla city. The SMC’s crackdown on unpaid garbage collection bills aims to address this issue by enforcing stricter compliance and encouraging responsible waste management practices among residents and businesses.

The move to cut essential services like electricity and water supply is seen as a last resort to compel defaulters to clear their dues. The SMC’s stringent measures underline the importance of regular bill payments to maintain essential municipal services.