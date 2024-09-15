A sudden landslide, triggered by heavy rain, wreaked havoc in the Shikari Nala area near Badhal Panchayat of Rampur subdivision in Shimla district late on Saturday night. The landslide, which occurred around 11 PM, destroyed 10 temporary houses (Dogri) and caused significant damage to apple orchards, leaving residents in a state of panic.

The affected families reported hearing the loud sound of debris and falling rocks, prompting them to abandon their homes and flee to safer areas. “The sounds were so intense, it felt like a cloudburst,” said one local resident. However, officials from the local administration have dismissed the possibility of a cloudburst, confirming that the damage was caused solely by the landslide.

The area remains unstable, and nearby houses are also at risk of being impacted by further landslides. Residents have been advised to stay away from their homes until the situation stabilizes. Naib Tehsildar Prem Negi confirmed the extent of the damage, stating, “The landslide caused significant destruction to apple orchards and homes. Residents living in vulnerable areas have been instructed to move to safer locations.”

Patwaris and other officials are currently assessing the full scale of the destruction, while the local administration continues to monitor the situation closely. The loss of apple orchards, a key source of income for many in the region, has dealt a significant blow to the local economy.