Solan: A massive landslide occurred on the Kalka-Shimla highway near Kumarhatti in Solan district of Himachal Pradesh, causing significant disruption to traffic on Friday. The landslide was triggered by the collapse of a retaining wall on the hillside, which led to a large amount of stones and debris spilling onto the road.

The landslide has blocked one lane of the four-lane highway, forcing the administration to divert traffic to the other lane. Fortunately, no vehicles were passing through the affected stretch when the retaining wall collapsed, preventing any injuries or damage to vehicles.

In addition to blocking traffic, the landslide has also posed a threat to a nearby house, raising concerns for residents. Police personnel have been deployed to the area, and efforts are underway to ensure the safe movement of vehicles on the remaining lane.

While no major accidents have occurred, the administration is closely monitoring the site to assess any further risks. Traffic on the Kalka-Shimla highway remains affected, and the public has been advised to follow safety protocols and diversions in place.

The Kalka-Shimla highway, a crucial route for both locals and tourists travelling to Himachal Pradesh, has experienced multiple incidents of landslides in the past, raising concerns about the stability of certain sections of the road, especially during the monsoon season. Local authorities are expected to take further steps to prevent future incidents and ensure the safety of travellers.