9,55,319 active caseloads, highest in seven months

New Delhi: India is witnessing rapid Covid-19 infections. In the last 24 hours, 1,94,720 new Covid-19 cases were reported by the health department.

The active cases increased to 9,55,319, the highest in the last seven months. The daily positivity rate has also increased to 11.05 percent, while the weekly positivity Rate has jumped to 9.82 percent, Union health ministry report said.

442 fresh Covid deaths were reported in the last 24 hours taking the death toll climbing to 4,84,655.

Cases of Omicron variant are also on the rise as a total of 4,868 cases were recorded so far. The state of Maharashtra has recorded the maximum number of 1,281 cases followed by Rajasthan at 645, Delhi 546, Karnataka 479 and Kerala 350.

The total tally of Covid cases has reached a record 3,60,70,510. So far, 69.52 crore Covid tests were conducted.