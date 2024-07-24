Rs 300 Crore Budget for Chandigarh-Baddi Rail Line: Himachal’s Connectivity to Improve; Revolutionary Tunnel Construction Method Adopted for Himachal Railway Projects

In the Union Budget 2024-25, Himachal Pradesh has been allocated a significant sum of Rs 2,698 crore for railway expansion, as announced by Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav during a state-wise budget allocation video conference on Wednesday.

The minister emphasized that the expansion of railway infrastructure in Himachal Pradesh, including projects like the Bhanupalli-Leh railway line, is a top priority for the government. He acknowledged the unique challenges posed by the Himalayan region, necessitating a focus on safe and sustainable railway expansion.

As part of the Amrit Bharat Station Yojana 2024, four railway stations in Himachal Pradesh—Shimla, Amb-Indora, Baijnath-Paprola, and Palampur—are set to receive modern upgrades. The historic Kalka-Shimla railway station, however, will not be included due to its UNESCO heritage status. Additionally, the state has achieved 100 percent rail electrification, and a separate budget of Rs 300 crore has been earmarked for the Chandigarh-Baddi rail line.

Minister Vaishnav highlighted the complexity of construction in the Himalayas, describing the region’s fragile mountain terrain. To address these challenges, the Himalayan Tunneling Method (HTML) is being employed instead of traditional techniques, revolutionizing tunnel construction in the region. Since 2014, Himachal Pradesh has seen the construction of 24 rail flyovers and under bridges, with work currently underway on four new track construction projects, collectively worth approximately Rs 13,168 crore.