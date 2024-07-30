Shimla Corporation Plans to Meet CM for Extension on 15-Year-Old Vehicles; Shimla Mayor Advocates for Revenue Boost with Extension on Old Vehicles

In response to recent orders requiring the removal of 15-year-old vehicles from the roads under the scrapping policy, the Shimla Municipal Corporation has proposed a 2-3 years extension for these vehicles. This resolution, initiated by Mayor Surender Chauhan, will be passed in the House and then forwarded to the state government for approval.

Mayor Chauhan emphasized the necessity of granting a three-year extension for vehicles that have reached the 15-year mark, arguing that this measure would provide considerable relief to vehicle owners who cannot afford to purchase new vehicles immediately. He highlighted that this extension would benefit residents and generate additional revenue for the government.

“There are over 1 lakh vehicles that have exceeded the 15-year limit. Granting an extension could generate an estimated revenue of 200 to 300 crore rupees through passing fees,” Mayor Chauhan stated. This estimate includes both domestic and commercial vehicles.

The Mayor, along with councillors, plans to discuss this matter further with Chief Minister Sukhu. The proposal to extend the lifespan of these vehicles was passed unanimously in the House.

In addition to private vehicles, the Municipal Corporation itself possesses several vehicles that have aged 15 years. As part of ongoing efforts to modernize its fleet, the corporation has approved the purchase of five new vehicles, including tippers and small utility vehicles, with an estimated budget of 55 lakh rupees.