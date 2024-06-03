Manali – In a tragic incident, two female tourists from Ghaziabad were swept away in the Beas River near Vashisht in Manali on Monday. The women, identified as 17-year-old Anchal and 24-year-old Meenu, were sisters-in-law.

DSP KD Sharma confirmed that one of the bodies has been located and is stuck in the river near the Volvo bus stand. Rescue operations are underway to retrieve it. The search for the second body is ongoing.

A distress call was made to the 112 helpline. According to the initial information, the women were taking photographs by the river around 3 p.m. when they slipped and fell into the fast-flowing waters.

Pal Singh, a resident of Baghpat, UP, had travelled to Manali with his family. The family was near the river below Vashisht Chowk when the accident occurred. The local authorities have launched a thorough search and rescue operation to find the missing woman and provide assistance to the grieving family.

This tragic event serves as a stark reminder of the dangers posed by the swift currents of the Beas River. Visitors are urged to exercise extreme caution when near the riverbanks and adhere to safety guidelines to prevent such accidents.