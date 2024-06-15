Shimla — In a significant development, Head Constable Jasvir Saini, who had been missing from Kala Amb Police Station in Sirmaur district, has been located. The joint efforts of the State CID and Sirmaur Police team culminated in his recovery near Narayangarh in Ambala district, Haryana, on Friday.

Head Constable Jasvir Saini was reported missing since the night of June 11, prompting an extensive search operation. Police teams conducted raids across several states, including Haryana, Punjab, and Uttarakhand, to locate the missing official. The seriousness of the case led the government to assign the investigation to DIG of State CID Crime, Dr. DK Chaudhary, who has been stationed in Sirmaur since then.

Dr. DK Chaudhary confirmed the recovery of Jasvir Saini and mentioned that further investigation is ongoing. “We are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding Jasvir Saini’s disappearance. Details will be revealed upon completion of the investigation,” he stated.

Jasvir Saini, serving as the investigating officer in an assault case at Kala Amb Police Station, disappeared after a video he made went viral. The victim in the assault case had expressed dissatisfaction with the investigation’s outcome and appealed to higher authorities for appropriate action. Following directives from senior officials to take suitable action, Saini went missing.

The case attracted significant attention, with Saini’s family staging a protest outside the offices of the Deputy Commissioner and Superintendent of Police in Sirmaur. They demanded swift action from the police to find Jasvir Saini. The recovery of Head Constable Jasvir Saini brings a sense of relief to the police force and his family, who eagerly await the completion of the investigation to understand the full details of his disappearance.