In a decisive move against environmental violations, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has levied a hefty fine of ₹4.60 crores on the Manali Municipal Council. This stern action comes in response to the illegal dumping of solid waste in the Rangdi area of Shalin Gram Panchayat, violating the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016.

The NGT’s order mandates that the Manali Municipal Council deposit the environmental compensation with the Himachal Pradesh State Pollution Control Board (HPSPCB) within the next three months. The Tribunal has also directed a comprehensive investigation and subsequent actions against the District Magistrate of Kullu, the Executive Officer of the Manali Municipal Council, and the Principal Secretary of Urban Development in Shimla, under the Environment Protection Act, 1986. This inquiry is to be conducted within two months by an authorized authority from the Government of India or the HPSPCB, followed by a compliance report to be submitted to the Registrar General of the Tribunal in the subsequent month to ensure the measures are being properly implemented.

The primary concern driving this stringent action is the severe pollution caused by heaps of garbage in Rangdi, which has adversely affected the environment and the Beas river. By imposing this fine, the NGT aims to curb environmental damage and promote the restoration of the affected areas.