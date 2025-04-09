Hamirpur — Marking a decade of the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana, BJP leader and Hamirpur MP Anurag Singh Thakur hailed the scheme as a game-changer in India’s employment story. He said the initiative has not only empowered millions of citizens but also transformed the country’s youth from job seekers into job creators. With over ₹33 lakh crore disbursed through more than 52 crore loans, Thakur called it a testament to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of an inclusive and self-reliant India.

Thakur said the Mudra scheme, launched on April 8, 2015, under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, was aimed at financially empowering those from economically weaker backgrounds by helping them start small businesses and become self-employed. “The scheme has provided wings to the aspirations of crores of people, especially women and those from SC, ST and OBC communities, without any discrimination,” he said.

According to Thakur, nearly 70 percent of the loans under the scheme have been extended to women entrepreneurs. “This shows that Mudra Yojana is not just promoting self-employment, but also leading the way in making women financially independent. It has brought real change at the grassroots,” he said.

The former Union Minister said that one of the key achievements of the scheme has been the cultural shift it triggered—encouraging India’s youth to become job providers rather than job seekers. “Millions of young Indians have taken charge of their destiny by setting up small ventures, shops, and service units. This is true empowerment,” Thakur said.

He added that the government has recently increased the loan ceiling under the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Loan Yojana from ₹10 lakh to ₹20 lakh, enabling bigger dreams and bolder ventures for aspiring entrepreneurs.

Thakur also cited international recognition for the scheme, noting that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in its 2024 report appreciated the Mudra Yojana. “The IMF highlighted how India’s policy environment, through schemes like this, is contributing to inclusive entrepreneurship and expanding financial access to previously underserved sections,” he said.

Calling Mudra Yojana a symbol of Modi government’s commitment to empowering every citizen, Thakur said, “This initiative reflects our resolve to build an Aatmanirbhar Bharat. The journey of these 10 years proves that when the government trusts people and provides them the right support, they rise with strength and dignity.”