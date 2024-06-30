Shimla – Starting next academic year, the Himachal Pradesh government will prioritize English medium instruction in its primary schools, shifting away from Hindi medium. This strategic decision, approved by the Directorate of Elementary Education, will be implemented up to Class V and aims to enhance the quality of education and make government schools more competitive.

The transition began in the 2024-25 academic year with Classes I and II, and from the upcoming academic session, it will be extended to Classes III to V. Subjects such as Mathematics and Environment will be taught exclusively in English from Class III onwards. By the academic session 2025-26, all 10,300 primary schools in the state will fully adopt this new system, effectively discontinuing Hindi medium instruction at the primary level.

To facilitate this significant shift, the Directorate of Elementary Education has trained 20,000 teachers to deliver instruction in English. This comprehensive training program, completed at district and block levels, ensures that educators are well-prepared to implement the new system for Classes I to V.

This policy change is also intended to address the increasing migration of students from government to private schools. Surveys conducted by both central and state governments revealed that the lack of English medium education in government schools was a key reason parents preferred private institutions. By offering English medium instruction, the government aims to retain students within the public education system.

In the current academic session, English medium instruction has already been introduced in Classes I and II, where Hindi, English, and Mathematics are taught, with Mathematics being instructed in English. For Classes III to V, the curriculum will include Mathematics, Environment, Hindi, and English, with Mathematics and Environment being taught in English starting from the new session.