The Indian Air Force has announced the commencement of online registrations for Agniveer recruitment from July 8 to July 28. This opportunity is open to unmarried male and female candidates from Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. According to Wing Commander SVG Reddy, Commanding Officer of the Airman Selection Center Ambala, candidates can register on the official web portal agnipathvayu.cdac.in from 11 am on July 8 to 11 pm on July 28.

Eligibility Criteria

To be eligible for the Agniveer recruitment, candidates must meet the following criteria:

Age Requirement: Candidates must be born between July 3, 2004, and January 3, 2008. Educational Qualifications:

Science Subjects: Candidates must have completed their 12th grade with a minimum of 50% marks in aggregate, including Mathematics, Physics, and English, and at least 50% marks in English.

Candidates must have completed their 12th grade with a minimum of 50% marks in aggregate, including Mathematics, Physics, and English, and at least 50% marks in English. Vocational Courses and Engineering: Candidates who have completed vocational courses with 50% marks or hold a three-year diploma in engineering with 50% marks are also eligible.

Candidates who have completed vocational courses with 50% marks or hold a three-year diploma in engineering with 50% marks are also eligible. Other Subjects: Candidates who have completed their 12th grade in subjects other than science must have at least 50% marks in aggregate and 50% marks in English.

The selection process will include an online examination, which will commence on October 18 for all candidates who apply within the stipulated registration period.

Wing Commander SVG Reddy emphasized the importance of this recruitment drive and urged all eligible and interested youth to apply online. He stated, “All the necessary information related to the recruitment process is available on the official website. We encourage all eligible candidates to take advantage of this opportunity and apply within the specified period.”