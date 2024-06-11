Himachal Pradesh is gearing up for a severe heat wave this week, with the Meteorological Department issuing a yellow alert for several districts from June 11 to June 13. During this period, temperatures are expected to increase by two to three degrees Celsius, creating challenging conditions for residents and visitors alike.

The forecast indicates that there is no likelihood of rain or pre-monsoon showers for the next week, which means the heat wave could persist without relief. The prolonged dry spell is particularly concerning as it can exacerbate the heat conditions and increase the risk of heat-related illnesses.

However, there is a glimmer of hope for some respite. Rain is expected in certain areas of the plains and mid-mountain regions on June 14, which may provide temporary relief from the intense heat. Following this, the weather is anticipated to remain clear across the entire state from June 15 to June 17.

The yellow alert specifically targets the plains and low-altitude areas, where the heat wave is predicted to be most intense. Residents in these regions are advised to take necessary precautions to protect themselves from the extreme temperatures.