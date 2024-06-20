Shrikhand Mahadev Yatra 2024: Scheduled from 14 to 27 July; Five-Sector Plan Unveiled for Yatra

Kullu — In a significant move to enhance the safety of pilgrims, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) will be deployed for the first time at the Parvati Bagh base camp during the Shrikhand Mahadev Yatra. This year’s pilgrimage, known for its rigorous and challenging nature, is scheduled to take place from July 14 to 27.

The decision to deploy the SDRF was made during a meeting held on Wednesday at Committee Hall Nirmand. The meeting was chaired by Shrikhand Mahadev Yatra Trust Chairman and Deputy Commissioner of Kullu, Torul S. Ravish, and attended by officials, Yatra Trust members, and local tent traders from Chail and Juagi.

Deputy Commissioner Ravish announced that the Shrikhand Mahadev Yatra will be divided into five sectors with base camps established at Singhagad, Thachru, Kunsha, Bhim Dwar, and Parvati Bagh. Each sector will have designated sector magistrates and police officers to oversee the management and safety of the pilgrims. Medical staff, revenue officers, and rescue teams will also be present at these base camps to provide necessary support.

The deployment of the SDRF at Parvati Bagh marks a significant enhancement in the safety protocols for the Yatra. The SDRF unit will be on standby to respond to any emergencies, ensuring that pilgrims can complete their journey with an added layer of security.

In addition to the SDRF deployment, the administration has decided to ban the use of shortcut paths that were previously created by devotees above Parvati Bagh. This measure aims to prevent accidents and ensure the well-being of all participants.

To facilitate the registration process for out-of-state devotees, an online portal has been launched and will be available from Thursday. Pilgrims are encouraged to register early to secure their participation in this spiritually significant event.

Deputy Commissioner Ravish also emphasized the importance of maintaining the pilgrimage route. Instructions have been given to officials to repair and maintain the roads to ensure a smooth journey for the pilgrims.

The Shrikhand Mahadev Yatra continues to attract thousands of devotees each year, who undertake this strenuous trek to seek blessings and spiritual fulfilment. With enhanced safety measures and meticulous planning, this year’s Yatra aims to offer a secure and memorable pilgrimage experience for all participants.