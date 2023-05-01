The Shimla police have intensified crackdown against drug addicts, particularly the notorious Chitta mafia, and have arrested four youths in two separate cases. The police have been taking strong action against drug peddlers and addicts in the Chhota Shimla and Sadar police stations’ jurisdiction.

According to reports, a team from the Chhota Shimla Police Station was on patrol when they spotted a vehicle with the number HP-52B-7954. The team stopped the vehicle for a search and found Sachin Sharma (26), Vikrant Sharma (25), and Mohit Kumar (21), all residents of different villages in Shimla, with 5.80 grams of Chitta. The police also took the vehicle into custody.

In another case, a team from Lakkar Bazar Chowki under the Sadar Police Station was patrolling Upper Kelti when they searched Pawan Chauhan (36) from Karchadi Post Office Sharontha Rohru and recovered 1.32 grams of Chitta. The police have served him with a Cr.P.C. Notice under 41A.

The Superintendent of Police Shimla, Sanjeev Gandhi, said that the police campaign against drug peddlers and addicts is in full swing. He added that the police are determined to make Shimla drug-free and free from the Chitta mafia. Gandhi warned that drug peddlers and addicts will not be spared under any circumstances, and both cases have been registered under the NDPS Act, with further action to follow.

The police have been actively cracking down on drug peddlers and addicts in Shimla, particularly the Chitta mafia, and have made several arrests in recent months. With their continued efforts, the police aim to make Shimla a safer and drug-free place for its residents.