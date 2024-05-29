Solan – The National Institute of Securities Markets (NISM) and Shoolini University have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance education and research in the financial markets sector. This strategic partnership was formalized on Tuesday, with key representatives from both institutions attending the signing ceremony.

Sanjeev Bajaj, General Manager, Partnerships at NISM, and Prof. Munish Sahrawat, President and Dean, Faculty of Management Sciences at Shoolini University, signed the MoU.

Bajaj emphasized the significance of the collaboration, stating, “The partnership with Shoolini University is a crucial step towards creating a robust framework for academic excellence and industry relevance in financial education. NISM is dedicated to promoting securities market education and research.”

Prof. Sahrawat expressed his enthusiasm, noting, “We are thrilled to join hands with NISM, a leading institution established by the Securities and Exchange Board of India. This MoU will enrich our academic programs and give our students unparalleled opportunities to learn from industry experts and gain practical insights into the financial markets.”

The MoU outlines several key objectives, including the joint development of curriculum and educational programs focused on securities markets, regulatory frameworks, and financial management. This collaboration aims to ensure that students receive a comprehensive and industry-relevant education.

Additionally, the partnership will emphasize collaborative research initiatives to contribute to the growing body of knowledge in financial markets and related areas. By encouraging joint research projects, both institutions aim to push the boundaries of academic inquiry and provide insights that can shape the future of the financial industry.

The MoU also includes plans for specialized training programs, workshops, and seminars for students, faculty, and industry professionals. These training sessions are intended to provide practical exposure and hands-on experience, ensuring participants are well-equipped to navigate the complexities of the securities market.

Faculty development is another priority under this MoU, with initiatives to organize programs that enhance teaching skills and update knowledge on the latest trends in financial markets. This focus aims to ensure faculty members remain at the forefront of educational excellence.