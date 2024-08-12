Hamirpur – In a proactive move to combat the rising menace of drug abuse among students, the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Hamirpur has introduced a mandatory undertaking related to drug use for all new admissions. This decision follows the tragic death of an MTech student last year due to a drug overdose and subsequent revelations of drug involvement among students and staff.

Starting this academic session, students enrolling in BTech, MTech, and other courses at NIT Hamirpur must submit a signed undertaking before completing their registration. The undertaking, which will be collected during the registration process from August 10 to 14, places a significant focus on mental health and drug-related issues. Students will be required to disclose any history of drug addiction or mental health challenges, including depression, and accept self-responsibility in the event of any drug-related incidents.

The Dean of Students has been tasked with overseeing the implementation of this initiative, which aims to create a safer and healthier environment on campus. The undertaking must be submitted before the induction program, which is typically organized after the registration process.

This initiative by NIT Hamirpur is designed not only to curb drug abuse but also to address underlying mental health issues that may lead students to take harmful steps. The institute’s management recognizes that students often hesitate to share their struggles with teachers and parents, which can exacerbate feelings of isolation and depression. To support students anonymously, NIT Hamirpur has registered with the “Your Dost” platform, a mental health support service, and has also appointed a psychologist within the institute.

“We want to ensure that our students feel supported and have access to the help they need,” said an NIT Hamirpur spokesperson. “This undertaking is a step towards creating a community where students can thrive without the fear of stigma or repercussions for seeking help.”

The initiative is the first of its kind at NIT Hamirpur, reflecting the institute’s commitment to student well-being and its determination to address the growing concern of drug abuse in educational institutions. By taking these measures, NIT Hamirpur aims to foster a safer and more supportive campus environment, benefiting students, parents, and the institute as a whole.