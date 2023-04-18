The National Institute of Technology (NIT) Hamirpur has taken stern action against the students involved in a violent clash that took place on the night of March 25. The institute has expelled three B.Tech first-year students from the institution for one year, following the report of the Board of Governors (BOG) and the Disciplinary Committee. Additionally, 30 other accused students have been banned from appearing in supplementary exams for one semester each, and a fine ranging from Rs 5,000 to Rs 25,000 has also been imposed.

The institute has also expelled four students from the hostel, and if found in the hostel for any reason, they will be charged an additional fine of Rs 25,000. Four other students have been fined and allowed to stay in the hostel. The institute has summoned the parents of all 33 accused students to the institute on April 24, and if they fail to attend, the registration of their children will be cancelled.

On the night of the clash, students from the first and second years of the BTech program engaged in a violent altercation, using weapons such as bricks, stones, iron rods, and sticks. The police were not involved, but the institute formed an inquiry committee to investigate the matter. The BOG and Disciplinary Committee found 33 students guilty and recommended action, which the institute has now taken.

The registrar of NIT Hamirpur, Prof RS Banstu, has stated that the institute has acted in accordance with the rules and regulations. The government had also sought a report on the incident due to the ongoing session, and the administration has responded with these measures.