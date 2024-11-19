NIT Hamirpur has announced 127 PhD seats across 14 departments, with the online application process now open. Interested candidates can apply until November 28, 2024. The selection process will include a written test and an interview, scheduled for December 11, 2024.

According to Dr. Archana Nanoti, Registrar of NIT Hamirpur, the list of eligible candidates for the test and interview will be published on December 6, 2024. Results of the written entrance exam will be announced between December 17 and December 20, 2024. Selected candidates can register for the first semester and pay the required fees on January 6 and 7, 2025.

Department-Wise Seat Distribution

The PhD seats span multiple disciplines, with the highest number available in the Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering (22 seats). Other departments include:

Electrical Engineering : 21 seats

: 21 seats Mechanical Engineering : 11 seats

: 11 seats Civil Engineering : 10 seats

: 10 seats Computer Science and Engineering : 13 seats

: 13 seats Chemical Engineering : 14 seats

: 14 seats Architecture : 13 seats

: 13 seats Physics and Photonics Science : 4 seats

: 4 seats Mathematics and Scientific Computing : 4 seats

: 4 seats Chemistry : 4 seats

: 4 seats Material Science and Engineering : 4 seats

: 4 seats Centre for Energy Studies : 3 seats

: 3 seats Humanities and Social Sciences : 2 seats

: 2 seats Management Studies: 2 seats

Key Dates and Deadlines

Application Deadline : November 28, 2024

: November 28, 2024 Eligible Candidate List Announcement : December 6, 2024

: December 6, 2024 Written Test and Interview : December 11, 2024

: December 11, 2024 Results Announcement : December 17–20, 2024

: December 17–20, 2024 Semester Registration: January 6–7, 2025

This comprehensive intake offers candidates an opportunity to pursue advanced research in diverse fields. Interested applicants can visit the NIT Hamirpur website for detailed information and the application process.