NIT Hamirpur has announced 127 PhD seats across 14 departments, with the online application process now open. Interested candidates can apply until November 28, 2024. The selection process will include a written test and an interview, scheduled for December 11, 2024.
According to Dr. Archana Nanoti, Registrar of NIT Hamirpur, the list of eligible candidates for the test and interview will be published on December 6, 2024. Results of the written entrance exam will be announced between December 17 and December 20, 2024. Selected candidates can register for the first semester and pay the required fees on January 6 and 7, 2025.
Department-Wise Seat Distribution
The PhD seats span multiple disciplines, with the highest number available in the Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering (22 seats). Other departments include:
- Electrical Engineering: 21 seats
- Mechanical Engineering: 11 seats
- Civil Engineering: 10 seats
- Computer Science and Engineering: 13 seats
- Chemical Engineering: 14 seats
- Architecture: 13 seats
- Physics and Photonics Science: 4 seats
- Mathematics and Scientific Computing: 4 seats
- Chemistry: 4 seats
- Material Science and Engineering: 4 seats
- Centre for Energy Studies: 3 seats
- Humanities and Social Sciences: 2 seats
- Management Studies: 2 seats
Key Dates and Deadlines
- Application Deadline: November 28, 2024
- Eligible Candidate List Announcement: December 6, 2024
- Written Test and Interview: December 11, 2024
- Results Announcement: December 17–20, 2024
- Semester Registration: January 6–7, 2025
This comprehensive intake offers candidates an opportunity to pursue advanced research in diverse fields. Interested applicants can visit the NIT Hamirpur website for detailed information and the application process.